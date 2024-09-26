+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

BRIDGE

Share information across projects or accounts .

Improve collaboration, reduce rework, and better control and management of project information.

Get a demo
Bridge

Share sheets and files.

With the right permissions, easily select any Sheets or Files to share with another project within the same account, or to a project within a different account.

Bridge

Set up automations.

Ensure all teams have the most up to date versions by setting up and managing automated sheet sharing.

Bridge

Create direct project linking.

Take information sharing to the next level by connecting stakeholders across accounts, providing contact details for collaborators and make disconnecting and removing automations at the end of a project a one-click process.

See Bridge in action.

Autodesk Build

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

build
Learn more
Autodesk Construction Cloud plus Navisworks logo

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate isometric drawing of construction collaboration.
Learn more
Autodesk Takeoff

Win more work with competitive bids that are generated from accurate estimates produced from integrated takeoffs and quantities..

takeoff
Learn more