Ready for the next evolution of construction management software? Meet Autodesk Build, the best of PlanGrid and much more.
New Meetings and Schedule tools!
New asset and model-based tracking functionality!
New cost controls with Budget, Expense, Change Order and Forecasting tools!
New machine learning based risk analysis!
More configurable and robust RFIs and Submittals
Here are some common answers to frequent questions about PlanGrid today.
PlanGrid is no longer available for purchase by net-new customers. Autodesk Build was developed by combining the best-in-class features of PlanGrid and BIM 360, so many of the capabilities you are familiar with are available in Autodesk Build, along with net new features. You can start a 30-day free trial of Autodesk Build.
The PlanGrid Admin Console is for organizational admins. If your username is designated as an Admin Console Admin, you can log in using enterprise.plangrid.com.
PlanGrid’s Admin Console lets you manage your organization’s users and licenses from one convenient location. Upgrade and manage user accounts, transfer licenses as needed and view your available licenses from your organization’s Console.
Yes, PlanGrid is available on iOS, Android. You can access it via the PlanGrid Build mobile application. You can download the app in the iOS and the Google Play store. The app is now named PlanGrid Build.
Yes, The PlanGrid desktop app helps get everyone on the same page, across any device—including Windows laptops, desktop computers, and tablets (including Surface).
To get started, download the Windows App.
Note the app requires Windows 10 or higher
PlanGrid access is now available through Autodesk Build. Subscription and pricing information can be found on the pricing page.
PlanGrid, and the PlanGrid Build app, lets General Contractors, Subcontractors and owners benefit from real-time access to project plans, issues, photos, forms and more.
Autodesk Build is the next evolution of PlanGrid that lets construction professionals have all critical project information such as plans, files, issues, photos, forms, assets, RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes, schedules and much more. Users have mobile access to Autodesk Build through the PlanGrid Build mobile application.
Yes, PlanGrid and Autodesk Build are both cloud-based construction management software. With all project information – sheets, files, issues, photos, forms, and much more – in the cloud, project teams have access to all critical information wherever they are.
In November 2019, Autodesk announced Autodesk Construction Cloud, which brought together Autodesk’s cloud-based construction software offerings – PlanGrid, BuildingConnected, Assemble and BIM 360.
Since the announcement, Pype and ProEst were acquired and added to Autodesk Construction Cloud. In February 2021, Autodesk Build was launched, bringing together the best of PlanGrid and BIM 360 into a single product.
