In this new guide, 8 construction leaders will walk you through how to work better with specialty contractors, owners, and designers.
Senior Vice President (Group Technology Office), Boustead Singapore
VP & General Manager of Fabrication, Intel
Sr. Technical Program Manager (VDC), Rivian
In this guide, industry leaders from Boustead Singapore, Edged, Exyte, Indiana Department of Transportation, Intel, and Rivian shared:
How to best collaborate with designers at every stage of a project
How to build stronger connections with general contractors
What information needs to be shared with specialty contractors (and what formats work best) Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, general contractor, and specialty contractor on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…
Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.
But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.
With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as a general contractor, you sit at the center of it all, making sure everyone has the information they need.