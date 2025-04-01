The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.



But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.



With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as a general contractor, you sit at the center of it all, making sure everyone has the information they need.