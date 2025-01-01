Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Customer Stories
Pricing
Champions

Gregory Zatka

  • BIM Referent
  • EuroAirport
  • Saint-Louis, France

Meet Gregory

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’m passionate about modeling real estate and technical assets in their geographical context. Above all, I seek to decompartmentalize information and make it accessible to colleagues.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I like to see the long-term changes in a building. It’s like a human being, you only realize these evolutions when you take the time to look at photos from the past and see that you’ve changed. But in our heads, we’re still that carefree teenager.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Field data acquisition using IOT or 3D scanner or photogrammetry.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be curious, adaptable and model to build a sustainable building knowing that it will evolve.

About Gregory

Your Superpower The ability to understand people’s needs

What Motivates You Make information reliable and easily accessible

Tool You Can’t Live Without Mouse computer

Best Artist/Song for Work Creedence Clearwater Revival

Jobsite or Office Office

More from Gregory

Blog
How Autodesk Build Enables EuroAirport to Manage its Assets Digitally

Hear from our customers

asset-33-1

40 Under 40: Champions of Construction is an annual and global awards program that recognizes both established and up and comers in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) who are making a big impact.

Go Behind the Build! In our blog series, learn about the top construction professionals building the future of the construction industry.

Construction Community Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.

Interested in becoming a Construction Champion?