Tomislav Žigo, AIA

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. Husband, father, architect, engineer, and constantly thinking about new ways of making things. I love the business interaction and being a part of the real solutions that solve the real problems.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? It is hard not to be passionate about the human activity that profoundly impacts the planet and our lives and leaves a lasting legacy. After all, we are all trying to leave our mark in time.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Efficiency, sustainability, new technology, analog vs. digital vs. quantum, socially responsible and future-proofed.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? It is not a question of one industry. This is about convergence and synthesis while constantly learning. Learning never stops, and learning enriches our experience.