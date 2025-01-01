Muhammad Khalil Bin Shaiful Bahari

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in change management & digital transformation within the built environment industry to integrate and implement new and innovative technologies. I am also a champion of a learning and innovation culture, that fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing among teams and stakeholders. I believe that adopting new technologies and innovative processes is key to achieving success and staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing world.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love buildings & spaces, as part of the industry, I am able to see the process of constructing the building from the concept to the completion of the building.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Emerging technologies & innovations, including smart building & sustainability.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Equip themselves with new skillsets to navigate the new work processes, with knowledge such as data analytics and data storytelling, embrace the unknown, & adopt a transdisciplinary mindset.