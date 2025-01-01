Chad Meadows

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I started in construction 24 years ago. I have four generations of construction in my blood. Worked my way through the field management side. For the past 14 years I’ve focused on the project support side working with our team of Quality & Scheduling subject matter experts. I’ve been fortunate to have been presented with opportunities to work on various technology efforts which would be a passion for me. I get to work on challenging projects with the coolest tools & people.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? There is definitely a different challenge each day, but the end result of overcoming those challenges are tangible and it impacts your family, your friends and the communities around you.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m really interested in AI and machine learning, like many people. Right now it’s really fragmented and current applications just focus on small wins. Someday the big pile of data we create will be even more integrated. I also love the augmented reality category using 360 cameras for quantitative/ production tracking.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? When presented with an opportunity to learn, take it. It means someone has confidence in you to succeed. Be humble enough to know that you don’t know everything yet, you’ll eventually be a good builder. Most importantly, learn to be self aware, hold integrity and trust at the highest level and be sure to show gratitude to the people around you, both at work and in your life. Lifting others pays in dividends. Thats what will take you much further than just being good at a job.