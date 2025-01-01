Belinda Dillon

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’ve worked across several disciplines in the AEC industry, from Light Rail to Medical, Pharma and Semi-Conductor. My heart is in drawing, my mother would say I was born with a crayon in my hand. I love seeing a building develop in 3D and the complexity making sure all the systems work efficiently. My expertise currently is in management and engaging with various teams to meet the project schedule, finding ways to reduce delivery times, and where we can uplift our processes. I’m a bit of a chameleon and I’m always open to up-skilling.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? My love for constructions started when i was 15/16, when my i was in Art history class, and there were elements of gothic architecture, flying buttresses caught my eye, i was amazed with how they worked. My love evolved into engineering in my 20’s when i moved into 3D modeling, the complexity of routing systems, and finding solutions kept me intrigued.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? AI, Machine Learning, Augmented and Mixed reality. I started off in college on the board, transitioned to 2D CAD, then 3D/4D etc. seeing the evolution the last 5 years is keeping me (and most in the industry!) on our toes. I look forward to how BIM and AI/ML integrate and how it uplifts designs sustainably, and how it is used in manufacturing and maintenance.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t be afraid to look outside the AEC box, various other industries use similar tools, from manufacturing to gaming, we can always learn from one another regardless of industry. We also need to be cognisant of traditional methods too, craft skills are incredibly important, you will learn your mistakes much faster when you’ve to erase pencil on paper, than delete a 3D pipe.