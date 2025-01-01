Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Amr Raafat

  • Chief Innovation Officer
  • Windover Construction
  • Beverly, MA

Meet Amr

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I have been in the AEC industry for over 20 years, leveraging expertise in architecture, construction, engineering, and technology to streamline efficiencies, mitigate risk, and ensure project outcomes. As Chief Innovation Officer at Windover Construction, I drive innovation across all company segments, turning my passions into solutions for global projects. I utilize groundbreaking technologies such as BIM, prefabrication, DFMA, VR/AR, reality capture, digital twins, and generative AI to develop tech-first solutions while advancing sustainability.

I received my master’s in architecture from Boston Architectural College and was awarded “Innovator of the Year” at the Autodesk AEC Excellence Awards in 2019. I began my career with renowned aquarium architect Peter Chermayeff, FAIA, working on international projects, which deepened my understanding of complex building coordination and inspired my move into construction.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? It’s incredibly rewarding to see visions, blueprints and 3D models come to life, creating humane spaces that bring people together, transform lives, and provide quality homes to families in need of a decent place to live.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Industrialized construction and Generative AI.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be kind!

About Amr

Your Superpower Respect. I value everyone’s feelings and their views

What Motivates You Seeing the impact of what our AEC industry can do to transform people’s lives

Tool You Can’t Live Without The pencil

Best Artist/Song for Work Anything I can sing along to with the windows down

Jobsite or Office As much as I love the office where I can focus, I prefer the jobsite. It’s where I have hands-on work, constantly learn, and apply innovative solutions to tackle challenges and make an impact with technology

