+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

COST MANAGEMENT PRODUCT TOUR

Construction cost control in action

Maximize profitability. See how Autodesk Build can help you effectively manage costs, see cost-related risk early, and forecast more accurately.

ⓘ WHOOPS ... this product tour does not work on mobile.

Please re-visit this page on a laptop or desktop. For now, you can watch the below video.

Collaborate in real-time with automated clash detection


  • White check mark

    Organize & collaborate on drawings, models and documents in the cloud

  • White check mark

    Streamline Submittals, RFIs, Schedules & Meetings

  • White check mark

    Create, track, and resolve issues faster

  • White check mark

    Centralized management of all cost activities, in one place.

  • White check mark

    Access all project information anytime, anywhere, even offline

Get started free
Woman with iPad Autodesk Build

Cost control workflows reduce data loss and increase access to critical information.

Improve construction cost control by managing cost activities in the software used for project management and field activities, streamlining construction project workflows and connecting data.

Construction RFI icon
Create a PCO from a RFI

Create a Potential Change Order directly from an RFI, reducing data entry and capturing the origin of change orders.

Learn More
Construction change order icon
Link Cost Items in Meetings

Link change orders directly to meeting items to improve the visibility and accessibility of critical construction cost information.

Learn more
Access Cost Information

Role-based permission settings let you control how owners and suppliers view cost management items.

Learn More

Want a live walkthrough of cost control features?

Get a Demo

Helpful cost management resources

Best Practices to Successfully Integrate your Cost Management and ERP Systems

Hear how Jacobsen Construction combined the power of Cost Management with its accounting systems to automate processes, reduce errors, and gain more actionable data.

Watch the Webinar
[Guide] Construction Cost Management 101

A contractor's ultimate guide to construction cost management, common pitfalls and actionable steps to improve cost management in construction.

Learn More
Cost Management with Autodesk Build

See how Autodesk Build helps teams centralize in the cloud the management of all cost-related activities, improve visibility into the financial health of projects, and reduce cost-related risk.

Watch the video