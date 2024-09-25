+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

Cost

Control costs and manage expenses.

Manage and track all subcontractor and supplier construction costs in a centralized platform, building a single source of truth, creating transparency and improving cost controls.

Get a demo
Supplier contracts within Construction Expense and Cost Tracking Software.

Streamline the supplier contract process.

Easily create, edit and view supplier contracts and connect them to the main contract.

 

With the contract generator, compile appendices into a single package which can be shared, downloaded, and sent for e-signature.

Construction Expense and Cost Tracking Software.

Simplify payment application management.

Manage supplier payment applications in one platform.

 

Visualize and track all construction payments against total work to be completed, automatically incorporate approved supplier change orders, and easily export payment applications to Excel.

Construction expense management software.

Drive accountability with expense management.

Increase transparency, accountability, and control by tracking construction project costs.

 

Match internal costs or supplier invoices to purchase orders and connect them to the construction budget. Assign statuses to communicate how much to pay, to whom, and when.

Subcontractor and supplier access in construction cost management software.

Enhance collaboration with supplier access.

Streamline workflows with suppliers and subcontractors by bringing them into the platform.

 

Control permissions and provide suppliers access to review contracts, create SOV, respond to RFQs, submit payment applications, and view their change orders.

See Cost in action.

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders in an easy-to-adopt, highly configurable solution.

Learn moreTry now