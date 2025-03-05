+1 866-475-3802
INSIGHTS & REPORTING PRODUCT TOUR

Harness the power of your project data.

Identify and mitigate risks with predictive analytics, delivered through easy-to-deploy reports and dashboards.

Collaborate in real-time with automated clash detection


  • White check mark

    Organize & collaborate on drawings, models and documents in the cloud

  • White check mark

    Streamline Submittals, RFIs, Schedules & Meetings

  • White check mark

    Create, track, and resolve issues faster

  • White check mark

    Centralized management of all cost activities, in one place.

  • White check mark

    Access all project information anytime, anywhere, even offline

Woman with iPad Autodesk Build

In the office or on the jobsite, bring teams together with centralized data.

Analyze and visualize project data to reduce cost, improve scheduling, drive quality and safety, and reduce risk.

Risk Dashboards

View prioritized risks, from design through construction, to prevent costly problems.

Project-wide Reporting

Configure and schedule reports from a single place for all project areas.

Third-party Data

View real-time data from applications like drones and AR in a holistic project view.

Want to leverage predictive analytics on your next project?

Insightful resources

Two Construction Project Managers looking at models on computers and discussing streamlining processes with construction project management software.
Want Better Construction Collaboration? Connect Data

The construction industry is currently swimming in a pool of data. Learn how to achieve connected data for better collaboration.

Harness the Power of Construction Data

Watch this on-demand replay to learn how you can harness the power of your data, and best practices to get your organization set up to leverage insights from data.

The Ultimate Guide to Leveraging Data in your Construction Lifecycle

Learn how to avoid data silos and keep all your data connected across the entire project lifecycle.

