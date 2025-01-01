Robert Lee Brown

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’m really into land surveying and all its varying technologies. It’s awesome to see how projects flow from the beginning stages to the certificate of occupancy. Next, I’m also a volleyball coach for one of the top five clubs in the USA and have been for more than 20 years.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Working in the AEC industry is exciting because of the varying changes and mental challenges faced on a daily basis.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Drones and LIDAR scanning are the things that get my blood flowing.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t allow yourself to get comfortable and learn more than one thing of the AEC industry so you’ll always have options.