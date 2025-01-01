John Lim Ji Xiong

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I am a mechanical engineer by training, Fullstack Developer by passion. I specialize in building software/data solutions to large scale construction problem statements. I have had the opportunity to blend passion with my work in the construction industry to bring about digital innovation and transformation. I’m proud of our in-house innovations such as the Autonomous TBM (A-TBM) and the Gamuda Digital Operating System (GDOS).

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Construction is known to be backwards and traditional, but if looked at in a positive light, it provides a lot of opportunities to transform and build great ideas. People in construction tend to be tough to please with new ideas & technology, but when they buy-in, sky’s the limit and it’s a great feeling being able to bring people along the journey. Safe to say, it’s never a boring day in the construction industry.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am passionate about driving the conversation around how the industry can take a more cookie-cutter and data-driven approach to running large scale construction projects. Currently, every construction project is considered bespoke and successful project delivery is reliant on the individuals in the project. But with technology and data, I believe that the industry can make strides to further de-risk projects by driving transparency and improve efficiency. As an industry, we owe it to our fellow global citizens to transform to meet the ever-growing needs of building tomorrow’s infrastructure.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Construction is a great industry to be in because opportunities are abundant and everyday there are new problems to solve. Get stuck in and blend your passions with your work. In pursuit of transformation, build genuine friendships and be bold to push your ideas forward in the spirit of teamwork. Always bring others along the journey together.