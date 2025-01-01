Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. As a founding member of DPR Construction’s Technology and Innovation Group, I have spent the majority of my career focusing on scaling emerging technologies and addressing industrywide challenges through the use of technology. Currently, I’m focusing on strategy, process and technology to support our self-perform work, manufacturing, prefabrication and supply chain management teams.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Our industry literally shapes the world around us and my kids can point at projects I’ve worked on and say “my dad helped build that.” There are so many challenges we get to tackle, ranging from how we build to the supporting the mental health of the people in our industry. People from all backgrounds can make a lasting impact.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I get fired up talking about how we can take any of the marketing terms, such as industrialized construction, and turn the concept into practical and repeatable processes that drive efficiency. I’m also passionate about taking care of the people in our industry and reshaping the reputation the industry has.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t be afraid to break the norms that exist in construction and look to other industries for inspiration when solving challenges within our industry.