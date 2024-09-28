+1 866-475-3802
Transmittals

Digitize construction transmittal process.

Send project drawings, models, and other documents to another project member or team in a formalized and traceable manner.

Formalize construction transmittals.

Make sure the right information gets in the right hands with formal notices. Transmittals offer you granular control of information with top-down visibility on document activity.

Increase secure sharing.

Share collections of documents with other project team members based on users, roles, or companies and avoid risks that come along with distributing one-off links to files.

Personalize delivery.

Customize how transmittals are sent. Easily add or remove documents and add a message to recipients to describe contents, purpose and required actions.

Track and audit transmittals.

With a robust audit trail, you can track the nature of transmittals, including document versioning, recipients, and actions taken.

