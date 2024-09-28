+1 866-475-3802
Teams & permissions

Centralize project administration and user permissions.

Through a single administration module, enterprises can control user permissions to start projects with a single login.

Streamline administration.

At any stage of a project, individuals and companies can come together with limited or full access to Autodesk Construction Cloud using a single login supported by Autodesk ID.

Configure permissions.

Grant specific permissions for users, roles, and companies and ensure that the right people have access to the data and tools to complete projects.

Simplify team management.

Easily edit existing member information, including roles, company details, and permission levels. Save time by adding multiple collaborators from the same company in bulk, assigning all roles and project permissions at the same time.

Control user access.

Ensure that projects have the benefit of the right amount of collaboration with controlled permissioning at the user level. For each project, assign a single collaborator different rights across different tools and solutions within Autodesk Construction Cloud’s unified platform.

See Teams and Permissions in action.

