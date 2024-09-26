Construction Data Connector

Quickly extract project data for customized use in other robust business intelligence tools without the need for expensive APIs or custom code.
Data Connector saves teams time and money by giving them a tool to extract data across all of their projects without the need for expensive APIs or custom code; it also improves data visualizations so that teams can make more informed business decisions.
Quickly get started with data visualizations by accessing easy-to-use templates for business intelligence tools like Power BI.
Easily schedule data exports, sync data using the Power BI Connector, or use the public Data Connector API to seamlessly sync data directly into other Business Intelligence tools.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.