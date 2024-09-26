+1 866-475-3802
Data Connector

Extract project data with a single click with Data Connector.

Quickly extract project data for customized use in other robust business intelligence tools without the need for expensive APIs or custom code.

Construction Data Connector

Improve cross-project data analysis.

Data Connector saves teams time and money by giving them a tool to extract data across all of their projects without the need for expensive APIs or custom code; it also improves data visualizations so that teams can make more informed business decisions. ​

Construction Data Connector

Leverage capabilities of robust business intelligence tools.

Quickly get started with data visualizations by accessing easy-to-use templates for business intelligence tools like Power BI.

Construction Data Connector

Sync data directly to business intelligence tools.

Easily schedule data exports, sync data using the Power BI Connector, or use the public Data Connector API to seamlessly sync data directly into other Business Intelligence tools.

See Data Connector in action.

