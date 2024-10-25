Looking to login to ProEst?
ProEst combines cost estimating, digital takeoffs and bid day analysis in a single solution, ensuring that estimates are accurate, bids are competitive, and projects are profitable.
With ProEst, you get the advanced tools you need to streamline every estimating and preconstruction task, all with the kind of accuracy and detail that results in more profitable jobs.
Count on ProEst to help break down data silos and help all of your project stakeholders work as one team, offering online access that makes it easy to share information and coordinate project tasks.
With ProEst, all of your estimates and project data is in a centralized location, keeping project information organized, teams informed and construction jobs running smoothly.
Four flexible database options give you the trusted, up-to-date labor and materials data you need to create competitive construction project proposals—and protect the bottom line.
ProEst's digital takeoff function lets you calculate labor and material costs electronically—eliminating potential errors and cutting takeoff time in half.
Take the stress out of bid day with ProEst. See how subcontractor costs, margins, exclusions, and other details compare to make the right decision every time.
With ProEst, your bids are just a mouse click away. Consolidate all of your estimates in a single, online location, searchable by project location, size, type of work, client and other definitions.
Good client relationships are what long-term success is all about. ProEst's built-in CRM functionality helps you act on opportunities and be more responsive to client needs.
ProEst's library of pre-designed reporting templates help you generate polished, professional reports that communicate information clearly and effectively.
Use historical bid information to determine if a job is financially viable or fits your company profile.
ProEst partners with other leading technology providers to offer a complete, end-to-end platform for all of your estimating, costing, accounting and project management needs.
"With ProEst, we spend about half of the time on estimates as compared to previous years. Our estimating efficiency has improved a lot."
Kim SummersDirector of PreconstructionAstroTurf
Increased estimate hit rate
Increased estimating productivity
Increased bidding efficiency
Increase in forecasted growth by 2025
Discover how ProEst can improve your business.
Learn the essentials of construction estimating software and how to select the best solution.
Learn how you can connect essential pre-construction steps like estimating to the construction stage with the ProEst and Autodesk Build integration.
Learn how to make estimating construction costs easier and more reliable with the right technology.
ProEst offers four flexible database options. You can import the data from your legacy system, use one of ProEst's robust built-in databases as a starting point, access the ProEst Costbook pre-built database with over 23,000 lines of regionalized costing data and factors, or turn to RSMeans expertise.
Absolutely! Your success is our top priority. ProEst provides comprehensive customer support to give you the help you need when you need it. Our team of experts is available during business hours to answer your questions and aid with anything.
With ProEst, you get the kind of advanced automation features and unlimited online access that lets your teams connect and collaborate—all with higher levels of accuracy than spreadsheets and manual calculations. With its advanced tools, you can streamline the bid management process, perform takeoffs, estimate costs more accurately, track time spent on activities, and visualize data with easy-to-read reports.
Yes! ProEst was built with connectivity in mind. ProEst's open API enables custom integrations with other software applications–keeping data, people, and projects connected from the start. Sync data from ProEst with your go-to project management, accounting, BIM, data analytics software and more. With ProEst's powerful integrations, you can save time and effort while staying connected across multiple programs.