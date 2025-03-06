+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

DESIGN COLLABORATION PRODUCT TOUR

Better design collaboration & model coordination

Speed up design and coordination workflows with simple automation, end-to-end communications, and widespread accountability, all from a single source of truth.

ⓘ WHOOPS ... this product tour does not work on mobile.

Please re-visit this page on a laptop or desktop. For now, you can watch the below video.

Collaborate in real-time with automated clash detection


  • White check mark

    Automatic clash detection for all

  • White check mark

    Always up-to-date with design changes

  • White check mark

    Streamlined issue resolution across teams

Learn More about the Model Management Bundle
BIM Collaborate Worker With iPad

Better clash avoidance and collaboration in a common data environment

Construction collaboration icon
Collaborative

Stay ahead of schedule with tools and integrations that keep your teams up-to-date on changes and progress.

Construction automation icon
Simple Automation

Get automatic clash detection and change notifications that empower designers and trades to self-check their work, allowing BIM experts to focus on managing high-priority issues.

Insight Driven

Get powerful analytical tools that help leaders predict project outcomes based on data, not bias.

Design authoring icon
Co-Authoring Enabled

Design together, using Revit cloud work-sharing and collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D and Civil 3D.

Want a live walkthrough of design collaboration features?

Get a Demo

Helpful design collaboration resources

The Life of a Model: Design, Coordination, and the Field

Follow the life of a model from the earliest stages of a project to its application onsite. Models are now easier to use in the field and data extraction plays a significant role in delivering better outcomes.

Read the blog
10 Tips for Running Effective Coordination Meetings

Read about these 10 coordination tips to focus your next construction project. These best practices were sourced from BIM managers from around the world.

Get the ebook
Issue Resolution and Clash Avoidance with BIM Collaborate

Using issues as a communication medium, teams of all kinds can collaborate to create high quality construction content.

Read the Blog