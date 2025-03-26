+1 866-475-3802
BIM / VDC Master Class for Construction Managers

Advance your BIM/VDC Career with Lauren Collier.

Learn innovative ways to bring together technologies, teams, and processes from BIM/VDC expert and construction manager Lauren Collier. Future-proof yourself by getting in the mindset of learning new things and develop a strategy to earn your next promotion.

Level up your BIM/VDC career with 12 short videos

Explore construction courses related to this one:

Esteban Corrales video thumbnail
Sharpen your project and cost management skills with Esteban Corrales.
NEW
20 MIN
Lee Mullin video screenshot
Become a strategic BIM/VDC leader with Lee Mullin.
NEW
20 MIN
Nate Coombs video thumbnail
Elevate your takeoff game with Nate Coombs. 
NEW
17 MIN

Collaborate in real-time with automated clash detection


    Automatic clash detection for all

    Always up-to-date with design changes

    Streamlined issue resolution across teams

