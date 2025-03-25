BIM / VDC Master Class for Model Coordination
Become a strategic BIM/VDC leader with Lee Mullin.
In 7 powerful master classes, learn how to eliminate manual tasks, plus discover fresh ways to strategically bring together technologies, teams, and processes to streamline model coordination and become a BIM/VDC rockstar.
Construction trends, tips, and news.
Get insights delivered straight to your inbox.
Level up your BIM/VDC career with 7 short videos.
Explore construction courses related to this one:
Collaborate in real-time with automated clash detection
Automatic clash detection for all
Always up-to-date with design changes
Streamlined issue resolution across teams