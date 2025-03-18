Get answers to frequently asked questions about Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Autodesk Construction Cloud combines advanced technology, the industry’s largest builders network and predictive insights to connect people and data across the building lifecycle, from design through operations.
At the center of Autodesk Construction Cloud’s unified platform are powerful, simple and purpose-built collaboration solutions including Autodesk Build, Autodesk Takeoff and Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk Docs ensuring general contractors, specialty contractors, owners and designers can work efficiently together within a common data environment.
Autodesk Construction Cloud empowers construction teams to connect workflows across every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency and increase profits.
Autodesk Build will provide more value to customers than existing solutions, and will support workflows across the office and jobsite for the build phase of construction.
Autodesk Build is built on a common web and mobile framework and shared data foundation, forming the unified platform. Capabilities from both BIM 360 Build and PlanGrid, along with new features, were plugged into the platform, leveraging existing strengths. As a result, many of the capabilities you are familiar with in both products will be available in Autodesk Build.
No. Autodesk will continue to invest in those products.
There are no plans to shut down PlanGrid or BIM 360 Build and we will provide customers with the access and support they need for their projects.
Your sheet count is the total number of sheets that you have access to in the Sheets area across all projects that you are a member of. You are free to add and delete sheets as much as you want and as long as you stay below the maximum number of sheets allowed by your plan. All plan sheets, including revisions, count towards the sheet limit. Documents and files hosted in the Files area do not count against your sheet limit.
Yes. Both trial users and paid subscribers can invite a new user to participate in their project. Invited users will have access to the project they were invited to.
At the completion of the trial period, the user will be prompted to subscribe to the products they are using. If the user does not subscribe, they will lose access to their projects.
Currently, a U.S. data center and a European data center are available. We will add support for additional data centers over time.
Currently, Autodesk Build is available in English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Canadian French, Dutch, and German. Additional language support will be added over time.
Text, date formatting, currency and numbers are localized.