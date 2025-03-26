+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo
Luke Hester
All Courses

Construction Quality and Field Management Master Class

Level up your construction collaboration skills with Luke Hester.

In 5 impactful master classes, learn to avoid the chaos of disconnected information by adopting easy-to-use technology to streamline and standardize your field collaboration workflows and improve quality management.

All CoursesWatch Trailer
Purple Banner Background
Clock Icon

Construction trends, tips, and news.

Get insights delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay up to date

Advance your quality and field management career with 5 short videos.

Explore construction courses related to this one:

Lauren Collier Video Thumbnail
Advance your BIM/VDC career with Lauren Collier.
NEW
54 MIN
Lee Mullin video screenshot
Become a strategic BIM/VDC leader with Lee Mullin.
NEW
20 MIN
Nate Coombs video thumbnail
Elevate your takeoff game with Nate Coombs. 
NEW
17 MIN

Easy-to-use project management software


  • White check mark

    Organize & collaborate on drawings, models and documents in the cloud

  • White check mark

    Streamline Submittals, RFIs, Schedules & Meetings

  • White check mark

    Create, track, and resolve issues faster

  • White check mark

    Access all project information anytime, anywhere, even offline

Get started free
Woman with iPad Autodesk Build